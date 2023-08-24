When It Comes to Packaging, What’s Actually Sustainable?

Each year, Canadians throw away the equivalent of 300,000 garbage trucks of plastic waste. But only 9 percent of that gets recycled. Many of the items we’ve grown to rely on every day—Tim Hortons coffee cups, grocery-store bags, takeout cutlery—have ended up in landfills or, worse, in our rivers and lakes. In an attempt to achieve zero plastic waste by 2030, Canada has banned the use of these products, with retailers swapping single-use items for seemingly more sustainable alternatives. But in the months since the regulations were first enacted, environmentalists have expressed concerns over how the increased demand for paper could create an entirely new problem by putting more pressure on Canada’s forests. Is the federal government’s strategy actually working? To find out, we spoke with Toronto Metropolitan University’s Natalia Lumby, whose research focuses on sustainable packaging.

Paper has earned a reputation as a sustainable alternative to plastic. We see it used in paper straws, paper cups, and paper bags. But how will the shift from plastic to paper affect Canada’s pulp industry? Should we be concerned?

I’ll tell you where I position myself. I favour a concept I call sufficiency and degrowth. The answer is: neither is good. We want to reduce our use of plastic, and we want to reduce our use of paper. Both are limited in resource, and both have their own challenges. Paper has gotten a good rap for the right reasons. Paper is a renewable resource. We have the capacity to grow trees, we should grow trees, and so we can harvest and regrow in a way that you never can with plastic. Years down the line, plastic is going to be a real problem, so the system should shift earlier rather than later.

I am of the mind—not so much in Canada but certainly in the US—that if we move away from paper as a natural resource, we’ll actually see a decline in forests. Very few of our forests are privately owned. We actually manage our forests through the government, and there’s caps and quotas on how much logging you can do within Canada. Have companies done shady things? Perhaps yes. But generally speaking, by and large, we’re well managed. For me, any shift toward paper products is a positive shift [for the] long term, systemically speaking, because trees help with decarbonization in a way that plastic could never do.

A 2014 study that looked at the emissions created by producing a paper bag versus a plastic bag found that producing paper bags can sometimes create more CO2 emissions and use more water and fuel than plastic bags. Are there instances where we should consider using plastic bags?

To consumers, it feels like plastic bags have quite suddenly been banned in stores. So is a paper bag better than a plastic bag? You will pollute more with plastic. So even if the CO2 emissions are higher, it’s neither here nor there, because we have to do something with the stuff. Paper will decompose and is regenerative in a way that plastic currently isn’t.

But in the short term, they banned plastic bags and, in place, they’ve put essentially plastic—but woven—bags for anywhere from 35 cents to $2.99 instead of the 5 cents you were paying for a plastic bag. And because consumers haven’t shifted their mindset on how they shop, there are now bucket loads of these bags they’re buying, and those bags are awful for the environment. And these unintended consequences when you create these system shifts are really, really important. It’s just a matter of extending that legislation a little bit more and seeing that the replacement will be something that is not as bad as those canvas bags.

A Harvard Business Review article looked at how paper packaging is now being unnecessarily added to plastic products to make them seem greener. Do you think we’re creating a new problem by eliminating single-use plastic?

Single-use plastic is being eliminated in very specific places in Canada, but it’s not hitting products. Companies are starting to use paper in their product packaging to seem more environmentally friendly, and so, on the sort of technical side of the industry, what this is is multi-layer substrates. The outer layer is paper, and the inner layers are a variety of plastics and foils. Perhaps you’ve seen things like eco deodorants that will come in a paper-looking box, and then if you take that apart, it’s a multi-layer film, so it’s not paper, it’s greenwashing.

I will say, however, that from an industry perspective, and certainly very soon a consumer perspective, we’ve figured out that multi layers are a problem because it’s very difficult to take the layers apart and dispose of them properly, so they almost always end up in the garbage. The industry, even on the plastic sides, is working really hard to create a mono material, or a single material.

So if it starts with restaurant takeout, I assume that will eventually trickle into other sectors?

I would say my hope for this single-use plastic ban is that instead of targeting the places you find single-use plastic, we learn, as a government and as a society, to change behaviour. At the grocery store, asking shoppers to bring their own bags is a consumer behaviour we’re trying to adjust.

We have to, as a society, become more selective about which products we truly need, and that will reduce the impact of packaging. We have to, as a government, invest in the management of the packaging once the product is used. Our legislation is also doing that by using extended producer responsibility.

The shift that I would really like to see is to change some of our defaults. I would love to have to ask for cutlery at a store as opposed to finding it in my bag even though I didn’t ask for it. I would love to ask for a to-go cup.

In a University of Toronto study that came out earlier this year, researchers examined compostable paper takeout containers and found the presence of toxic “forever chemicals” that aren’t great for our health and for our environment. Is there a lesser of two evils here?

We interact with toxic chemicals all the time. And again, it comes back to legislation. We know that the US in particular is more relaxed than the EU, so I think what will happen is what happened to plastic. When plastic first came out, there were tons of chemicals that weren’t okay. We ended up banning BPA [from certain products], and then plastic became relatively safe and stable, and now you feel pretty good about eating stuff off of a plastic plate. That same cycle will happen with any new substrate you put into the system, so, yes, it’s totally believable to me that they found those chemicals, because we have to develop a whole new process to make paper plates. When we’re creating these new substrates now, I think they need to go through that shift in order to find a new solution. Will there be, like, weird hiccups along the way? I think so.

Late last year, Tim Hortons announced plans for new packaging made from wood fibres. Is it actually a decent solution?

Yes, I think pulp fibre for the lids is a good solution, given the limited options that they have. I think where I worry is in the collection side. People are already confused about whether the cup is paper or not. I don’t think the new Tim Hortons cup is changing—it’s just the lid. So it’s about consumers knowing where to put the cup and where to put the new lid. As long as the collection is good, then I think it’s a viable option.

Tim’s also experimented with a pilot project introducing a reusable cup that you can bring back and trade in. Is that better than the plastic grocery-store bags situation?

Reusables are an emerging hot topic. I think they’re a great solution as long as they think through the incentive to bring these containers back for actual reuse. Coca-Cola Freestyle is a good example of this. I haven’t seen it in Canada in that many places, but what they did is they make the package the payment device. There’s a radio frequency identification (RFID) chip in the bottom of the durable plastic bottle, and the refill system works by putting your bottle into the dispenser, and then you fill it up with whatever Coca-Cola product you prefer. That RFID chip is attached to a bank account, and so it’s the payment device. When you put your bottle down, it knows to charge you for that coke. It acts almost like a wallet. I think you just need a gimmick or something to encourage people to bring theirs back.

How much more expensive is it to use sustainable packaging? These multi-million-dollar companies can surely afford to redesign their packaging, but what happens to your local mom-and-pop shop?

Sustainable packaging is currently more expensive, because it’s not at scale. So will there be a moment in time where businesses who used to use certain types of products will struggle? Yep. But I think, for the most part, one good thing about capitalism is where there’s need, people will flock, so you will see a complete onslaught. Markets will drive toward the solutions that are allowed, and this is why legislation is really important. People in packaging will tell you this. What makes their lives difficult is that in North America, we take an elective approach to sustainability, which means that they have to either bear the cost or pass it to their consumer. The minute we legislate a specific solution to sustainability, then everybody will be on the same playing field moving forward, and they will make those investments. Most of the companies that drive plastic pollution and packaging pollution, they have a lot of money and can have a lot of impact. So it’s not that they don’t have the capability of switching. It’s that they don’t have the capability of being the only one who is switching.

Do you have any thoughts on why we, as a society, especially in North America, are so reliant on single-use everything?

I think we have a hustle culture as well as a growing disparity in income—even in Canada, which we like to think is a little bit socialist. I think all of these behaviours are bandwidth problems. I am by no means a perfect consumer at all, and I use single-use things too. And when does it happen? It happens when I don’t have enough time to drop off my kids at school, and I haven’t had a chance to have a coffee and I’ve got a meeting at 8:45. These things cascade, and I have to use the option that’s available to me. The culture of success equals constant work, and the value of humans equals making more money. You can’t get away from this being a philosophical discussion. We can’t get away from single-use anything if we don’t have time to wash our dishes. What we’re left with are solutions that are a bit better, but they’re never going to be perfect, because the problem is not the packaging.